Bird scooters arrive in Vernal; healthcare and emergency workers ride free

VERNAL, Utah — Bird has launched a fleet of electric scooters in Vernal, and they have a special offer for front-line workers.

The company is giving healthcare workers and emergency responders two free thirty-minute rides per day. The company is also offering a 50 percent discount for low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens.

For everyone else, there's a $1 activation charge and a 39-cent per-minute fee.

The city strongly discourages the use of Bird scooters on Main St.

"When using the scooters please be safe and avoid riding on Main Street (Hwy 40). Riders are safest wherever you would ride a bicycle. The scooters will not operate outside the geo-fence area

generally from 1500 East to 2500 West and 500 North to 1500 South," a Facebook post from Vernal City says.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding document [PDF], Bird agreed to deliver a minimum of 50 scooters to Vernal at launch.

