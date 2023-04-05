Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Birdhouse exhibit now open at Ogden Nature Center

Ogden birdhouse
Ogden Nature Center
Ogden birdhouse
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 12:35:48-04

OGDEN, Utah — A sign of spring among the record snowfall is the opening of the Ogden Nature Center's 30th annual Birdhouse Exhibit, now open through June 30.

Over 100 new birdhouses are on display in addition to the 100 in the permanent collection, all created by local artists.

Birdhouses range from those mimicking a midcentury modern design to cabins, bungalows, and seashores structures.

All were part of a competition judged by local artistsDeb Marin and Michal Onyon, and birder George Muller.

Top winners of this year’s competition include the following:

Best of Show / Commission Award
Jason Warnes – “Sunny Hideaway” – Scrap Metal – North Ogden

Staff Award
Jonathan P. Lowe ,“Hia-Coo” – Wood – Ogden

Honorable Mention
Moe Kashanipour, “JiJi’s Retreat” – Wood, Paint, Fake Plant — South Ogden

Judge’s Choice
Nick Bartlett, “Gramercy’s Imperial Studio Apartment” – Scrapwood, Metal Sheeting, Wood Shims – Ogden

Several other awards were given in children's and young adults' categories, as well as for functionality and use of recyled materials.

Visit their website to learn more and and find the Center's hours of operation, admission prices, and membership plans.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere