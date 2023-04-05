Birdhouse exhibit now open at Ogden Nature Center

OGDEN, Utah — A sign of spring among the record snowfall is the opening of the Ogden Nature Center's 30th annual Birdhouse Exhibit, now open through June 30.

Over 100 new birdhouses are on display in addition to the 100 in the permanent collection, all created by local artists.

Birdhouses range from those mimicking a midcentury modern design to cabins, bungalows, and seashores structures.

All were part of a competition judged by local artistsDeb Marin and Michal Onyon, and birder George Muller.

Top winners of this year’s competition include the following:

Best of Show / Commission Award

Jason Warnes – “Sunny Hideaway” – Scrap Metal – North Ogden

Staff Award

Jonathan P. Lowe ,“Hia-Coo” – Wood – Ogden

Honorable Mention

Moe Kashanipour, “JiJi’s Retreat” – Wood, Paint, Fake Plant — South Ogden

Judge’s Choice

Nick Bartlett, “Gramercy’s Imperial Studio Apartment” – Scrapwood, Metal Sheeting, Wood Shims – Ogden

Several other awards were given in children's and young adults' categories, as well as for functionality and use of recyled materials.

Visit their website to learn more and and find the Center's hours of operation, admission prices, and membership plans.

