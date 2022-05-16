Watch
Black bear wanders onto Utah middle school campus

Morgan Middle School
Posted at 8:41 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 10:53:03-04

MORGAN, Utah — A black bear wandered onto a Utah middle school campus Monday morning.

The bear was spotted at Morgan Middle School around 7 a.m. wandering around an open practice field, according to Gwen Romero a spokesperson for the Morgan School District.

Students were warned immediately and secured inside the building.

After wandering on the campus the bear then made its way to the river about half a block away and went up a tree between 110 and 200 North.

Animal control was called and they were preparing to bring a tranquilizer to capture the bear.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

