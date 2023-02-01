'Black, Bold and Brilliant' film series promotes understanding and community

SALT LAKE CITY — The movies have been screened, the awards handed out and the 2023 Sundance film festival is now over. But there’s another, local film showcase that Utah movie buffs might not know about.

"Black, Bold and Brilliant" is a film series put on by the Utah Film Society that seeks to promote community dialogue and understanding.

Russell Roots heads up the series and said one of his passions is bringing people together through movies and documentaries.

“Cinema and movies, overall have this magical way of taking you into a place with a really great story and allow you sympathy and intimacy to learn something you might not have encountered elsewhere,” he told FOX 13 News.

The series launched in 2020 and Roots says it's become an even more critical part of the community since then.

"It’s a way for us to tell our story," he said, "But it’s a way for others to learn and experience something they might not necessarily know.”

Some of the films are lighthearted and entertaining while others are more hard-hitting.

“The more serious topics need to be covered because that’s the world we live in," Roots said. "But we do try to find a healthy balance to make sure that we are feeding the soul and feeding the mind.”

In February, the series will feature a local screening of "Little Satchmo."

The film is a documentary told from the perspective of a woman who is the daughter of jazz Legend Louis Armstrong - a child from a relationship he had with a dancer he toured with.

"I mean we all know Louis Armstrong, but who knew that Louis Armstrong had a daughter," Roots said. "I think this was a really unique opportunity to tell a story about black families and this black jazz legend and just kind of how sometimes these stories are swept under the rug and you don’t know the full truth about public figures.”

The screening for "Little Satchmo" is scheduled for February 15. Find out about more films and get involved by clicking here.