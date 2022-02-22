Watch
National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 12:50:58-05

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashed following an incident with another helicopter in Little Cottonwood Canyon early Tuesday.

The National Guard said the UH-60 Black Hawks were involved in a training accident near Mineral Basin at around 9:30 a.m.

No crew members were injured in the accident, although both helicopters were damaged.

A photo from the area showed one helicopter after it had come down in the middle of what appears to be a ski run. The other helicopter can be seen in the background.

Multiple areas of the nearby Snowbird ski resort have been closed, including the aerial tram, Little Cloud and Mineral Basin.

It's not known how many people were on the helicopters at the time of the incident.

