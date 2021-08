SALT LAKE CITY — The president of the Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter has stepped down and is leaving the state.

Lex Scott says she's been looking to move for a year, while training her replacement Rae Duckworth.

This comes after Scott was criticized for calling the American flag a "symbol of hatred."

The Utah chapter of the NAACP released a statement rejecting that message.