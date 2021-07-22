Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Black Pine Fire in northern Utah 40% contained

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Fire Info. / Twitter
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Black Pine fire in northern Utah on Wednesday, July 22, 2021.
Black Pine Fire
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 08:55:36-04

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters on Wednesday night continued efforts to contain the so-called Black Pine Fire in northern Utah near the border with Idaho.

READ: New Black Pine Fire consumes up to 200 acres

In a tweet around 10:00 p.m., Utah Fire Info. said, the wildfire was 40% contained.

Black Pine Fire.jpg
The Black Pine Fire burns in northern Utah on July 20, 2021.

Eighty-five personnel, including federal, state, and local, were assigned to the firefighting efforts.

SEE ALSO: Utah wildfire risk map

Utah Fire Info. said the wildfire had "isolated interior torching with minimal creeping & smoldering" as crews continued to secure the line.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire had consumed 563 acres, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere