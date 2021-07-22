Black Pine Fire in northern Utah 40% contained

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters on Wednesday night continued efforts to contain the so-called Black Pine Fire in northern Utah near the border with Idaho.

In a tweet around 10:00 p.m., Utah Fire Info. said, the wildfire was 40% contained.

Utah Fire Info The Black Pine Fire burns in northern Utah on July 20, 2021.

Eighty-five personnel, including federal, state, and local, were assigned to the firefighting efforts.

Utah Fire Info. said the wildfire had "isolated interior torching with minimal creeping & smoldering" as crews continued to secure the line.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire had consumed 563 acres, according to officials.