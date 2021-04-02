Blaze at Millcreek mechanic shop could've been 'big, big fire'

MILLCREEK, Utah — Firefighters in Millcreek knocked down a fire at a mechanic shop late Thursday night that had the potential of being a large and dangerous fire.

Crews were called to 3900 South Main Street around 10 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

The first reports were that someone might be trapped inside, but everyone was able to get out of the building before emergency crews arrived.

The Unified Fire Department said this fire presented a lot of problems because of the cars and equipment inside and a lot of flammable materials.

“They did call for a second alarm immediately,” said Patrick Coston with Unified Fire Authority. “Just for the fact this had the potential to be a big, big fire, but luckily they got the fire under control pretty quickly.”

Crews were able to contain the fire to the shop, and from spreading to a nearby apartment complex.

Damage is estimated at $200,000 and what caused the fire is under investigation.

