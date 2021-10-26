BLM issuing Christmas tree cutting permits starting November 1

SALT LAKE CITY — It's not Halloween quite yet, but the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is already looking ahead toward Christmas, offering tree permits starting November 1 to cut pinyon pine, juniper, and fir trees in Utah.

Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas and holiday trees on public lands. Permits will be available for purchase online anytime and in-person during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays.

BLM recommends purchasing permits online on their website, but Utah BLM office hours can be found here.

BLM reminds the public to dress for the weather when cutting trees on public lands and be prepared for snow-packed roads, while also respecting private property boundaries.

They also suggest carrying a cell phone, bringing additional warm clothing, gloves, boots, a container of hot liquid, water, and a lunch or snack, as well as a hacksaw and rope to secure the tree.

Unsure which BLM office to contact? Use their interactive map for more information.

Below is information for tree permits from each district office:

West Desert District

Salt Lake Field Office (2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84119)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine For more information: Call (801) 977-4300, or email utslmail@blm.gov **The Salt Lake Field Office also sells tree-cutting permits for the Fillmore Field Office and BLM-managed lands in Elko County, Nevada. Tree permits for Elko County are $4 each with a limit of 10 per household and are only available to purchase in person.

Fillmore Field Office (95 East 500 North, Fillmore, UT 84631 or Salt Lake Field Office)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of three per household Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine For more information: Call (435) 743-3100, or email utfmmail@blm.gov.

Color Country District

Cedar City Field Office (176 East D.L. Sargent Drive, Cedar City, UT 84721)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household Type: Juniper, Pinyon Pine, and White Fir For more information: Call (435) 865-3000, or email blm_ut_cedar_city@blm.gov

Richfield Field Office (150 East 900 North, Richfield, UT 84701 or Henry Mountains Field Station, 380 South 100 West, Hanksville, UT 84734)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper For more information: Call (435) 896-1500, or email utrfmail@blm.gov

St. George Field Office (permits sold from the Cedar City Field Office)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper For more information: Call (435) 865-3000, or email blm_ut_cedar_city@blm.gov

Canyon Country District

Moab Field Office (82 East Dogwood Moab, UT 84532)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household Type: Pinyon Pine For more information: Call (435) 259-2100

Monticello Field Office (365 North Main, Monticello, UT 84535)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper For more information: Call (435) 587-1500

Green River District

Price Field Office (125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of five per household Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper For more information: Call (435) 636-3600, or email utprmail@blm.gov

Vernal Field Office (170 South 500 East, Vernal, UT 84078)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of one permit per household. Type: Pinyon Pine and Juniper For more information: Call (435) 781-4400, or email utvnmail@blm.gov

Paria River District

Paria River District (669 South Highway 89 A, Kanab, UT 84741)

Cost: $10 each with a limit of two per household Type: Juniper and Pinyon Pine For more information: Call (435) 644-1200, or email utknmail@blm.gov

