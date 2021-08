COALVILLE, Utah — It looks like some of members of Bob Evans clan may not follow in the footsteps of their famous father.

The FOX 13 anchor missed Wednesday's newscasts for a good reason as he was at the Summit County Fair cheering on his sons in the Little Buckaroo Rodeo.

Bob's 8- and 5-year-old sons took part in the festivities, participating in the mutton busting and calf-riding competitions.