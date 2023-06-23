Body found floating on Colorado River in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A body was found floating in the Colorado River in Grand County, the incident and identity remain under investigation.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, rafters located the body approximately two miles upstream from the nearby Westwater Ranger Station. When they found the body, it was then secured to the rafts until law enforcement arrived.

The incident, as well as the identity of the body, are still under investigation as of this time.

No other information is available at this time.

