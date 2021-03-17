Body found in American Fork Canyon identified as missing Saratoga Springs man

PROVO, Utah — The body discovered in American Fork Canyon Tuesday has been positively identified as that of Robert "Bobby" Healey, according to a Utah County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Healey had been last seen Sunday around noon, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, and his car was still at the mouth of the canyon Monday.

Healey was an avid hiker but he was not equipped for a longer outing, Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.

RELATED: Crews remove body found in American Fork Canyon

“It was very steep terrain, almost a vertical cliff, and then below that a slightly less severe slope and the body was located down that part of the slope,” Cannon said of the area where Healey's body was found.

Crews used a helicopter to bring the body off the mountain.

“He sustained significant trauma over most of his body, upper body especially,” explained Cannon.

The death is another reminder how dangerous the Utah wilderness can be, even for those who are familiar with the area.

“[The family] certainly appreciate Bobby’s drive and desire to spend time in the outdoors, but its tragic that it led to this end,” said Cannon.