SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A body was found just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the Canal near Redwood Road and Northstar Drive.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area and a rescue team is working to recover the body from the canal.

It is not known how long the body was there and the person has not been identified by police.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.