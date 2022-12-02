Body found in roadway of Rivergrove neighborhood in Provo

PROVO, Utah — An investigation is underway after an individual was found deceased in the roadway of a Provo neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to Provo police officer Shad Lefevre a female individual was found in the roadway near 800 N in Provo at 5:26 p.m., by the time paramedics arrived it was determined that she was deceased in the street.

The circumstances of her death are currently under investigation, Lefevre added that more information will soon be provided shortly.

No other details are available at this time, FOX 13 News has sent a news crew to the scene should an update be provided. Stay tuned for further updates.