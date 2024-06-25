Body found near highway on-ramp shows no sign of foul play, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY — A body that was discovered near a highway on-ramp in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon showed no indication of trauma or foul play, but officials will still investigate the death.

On Monday just before 2:45 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a dead body that someone found "on or near the 1300 South ramp to I-15," officials told FOX 13 News.

The caller told officials that they were looking for their friend in the area when they stumbled upon the body.

"The person looking for their friend did not know this individual as far as we are aware," UHP stated.

Through preliminary investigation, officials said the body appeared to be that of a middle-aged male who had been there for multiple days.

Although there is no indication of trauma or foul play, the body was taken to the office of the medical examiner for further investigation.