Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found near highway on-ramp shows no sign of foul play, UHP says

file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash (4).JPG
Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
File photo: Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers at the scene of an accident.
file photo uhp trooper utah highway patrol trooper vehicle on I-15 in Draper car vehicle accident fatal motorcycle crash (4).JPG
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 25, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — A body that was discovered near a highway on-ramp in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon showed no indication of trauma or foul play, but officials will still investigate the death.

On Monday just before 2:45 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a dead body that someone found "on or near the 1300 South ramp to I-15," officials told FOX 13 News.

The caller told officials that they were looking for their friend in the area when they stumbled upon the body.

"The person looking for their friend did not know this individual as far as we are aware," UHP stated.

Through preliminary investigation, officials said the body appeared to be that of a middle-aged male who had been there for multiple days.

Although there is no indication of trauma or foul play, the body was taken to the office of the medical examiner for further investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere