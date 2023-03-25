Body found under overpass in Salt Lake City

Watch Now
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 25, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Roads were closed near I-15 at 600 North in Salt Lake City Saturday morning after a body was found under the overpass.

Just after 8:00 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that the area would be closed for a number of hours, directing drivers to use I-215 as an alternate route.

UHP officials tell FOX 13 the closure was prompted by the discovery of a dead body under the overpass. However, the incident remains under investigation, so details are limited at time of reporting.

The area has since been reopened for traffic.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.

