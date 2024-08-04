Body of missing 51-year-old man found on Willard Bay

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Days after disappearing following a storm on Willard Bay, the body of a 51-year-old man was located and removed from the water Tuesday.

The body was discovered on the east side of the bay.

Robert Mittendorf, a Weber County resident, was swimming with his son near their boat Saturday night when the two were separated as a storm moved through the area. While Mittendorf's son was able to get back to the boat to retrieve a life jacket for his father, Mittendorf never resurfaced.

Multiple agencies had been involved in the search which spanned over a mile-wide area, but they had no luck finding Mittendorf's body until it was discovered Tuesday morning. County officials said murky water conditions "complicated the search."

Mittendorf's family had put out a plea to the public for help in finding his body on the water, with many expected to head out onto the bay Tuesday in hopes of speeding up the search.

It's not known whether Mittendorf's body was found by anyone involved in the public search.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.