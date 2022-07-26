Body of missing Layton father of 6 found in Arizona

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. — The body of a missing Layton man was found Tuesday near where his vehicle was previously discovered in Arizona.

Beau Riddle, a 49-year-old father of six children, had not been heard from since Friday after he delivered a trailer to Littlefield and was set to transport another to Idaho. A search team was dispatched after he was officially reported missing on Saturday.

Riddle's manager, Adrianne Nelson, said he had told her his truck was overheating and he was having an anxiety attack somewhere in the section of Arizona between Utah and Nevada.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office found the missing trailer on Saturday, and Riddle's work truck was found behind storage trailers by a motorist who had seen a post about him being missing.

Officials said there are no indications of foul play after Riddle's body was found.

Riddle's wife said her husband was familiar with the area, having grown up in Littlefield.

"He kind of grew up down here riding dirt bikes, motorcycles, things like that," said Kim Riddle.