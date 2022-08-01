Body of missing man located in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A man who had been missing since July 28 in Wasatch County was found dead Sunday, officials report.

Colby Sheriff, 34, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge on Thursday.

Officials asked for the public's help in locating him but in an update Sunday said his body was found about a mile away from his vehicle.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office explained the State Medical Examiner is responsible for determining a cause of death.

Officials offered condolences to the family and friends of Sheriff and thanked volunteers for their search efforts.

"With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff," a social media post said in part. "We thank all the search volunteers, the Bardsley Foundation, DPS Aero Bureau, National Guard Lakota Helicopter Team, the SAR Teams from the following Sheriff’s Offices: Davis, Summit, Utah, and Wasatch. We’re also grateful for our dispatchers and deputies for everything they’ve done to help with this monumental effort to find and help Colby."