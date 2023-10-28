Body of missing Utah man found after disappearing from Puerto Rico beach

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Officials have recovered the body of a Utah man who went missing while paddling near the Hidden Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico in dangerous water conditions.

Ben Kerbs, 52 years old, was last seen alive by his wife while paddling. Coast Guard watchstanders received a 911 call at 1:53 p.m. Thursday reporting the distress.

The area at the time was affected by weather and sea conditions that were deemed unsafe by rescue teams who dispatched a helicopter in an attempt to reach Kerbs.

Two lifeguards who attempted to rescue Kerbs were overcome by the dangerous sea state conditions and required rescue assistance. It was at this time when the helicopter had hoisted the two lifeguards that it was reported that Kerbs was seen face down and unresponsive in the water.

The following Friday, the body of Kerbs was eventually recovered.

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ben Kerbs, may they find hope and strength during this most difficult time,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan in the press release. “I caution anyone going to the beach this weekend that there are life-threatening rip currents throughout the eastern and northern coasts of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Water conditions are dangerous even for even the strongest of swimmers and surfers. Most beaches on the island do not have lifeguards, it is crucial people maintain situational awareness and notify authorities when you see signs of trouble, this could save a life.”

U.S. Officials also urged the public to avoid Puerto Rico beaches due to the risk of dangerous rip currents until at least Sunday.