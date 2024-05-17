Body of missing West Bountiful woman found in Idaho reservoir

ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho — West Bountiful police have confirmed the body from the submerged vehicle found in the Weston Reservoir belonged to a woman reported missing in April.

Oneida County Idaho Sheriff's Office recovered a submerged vehicle from the Weston Reservoir Thursday, a body was found inside that would later be identified

as Kay Prince Vest. Police believe there to be no obvious signs of foul play at this time.

Vest, 80, was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on April 8, 2024. Investigation of the incident is ongoing at this time.