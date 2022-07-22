Body of paddle boarder located at Rockport Reservoir

PINEVIEW RESERVOIR, Utah — Search teams have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Rockport Reservoir.

According to a tweet from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue crews located the body of 39-year-old Matthew Britton of Taylorsville around 11 p.m. Thursday.

ROCKPORT DROWNING - On July 21 just before 11:00pm, SAR teams located the body of 39yo Taylorsville resident, Matthew Britton. Sonar and ROV technology was used to find Matthew underwater. We grieve with the Britton family. #drowning #summitcounty #utahstateparks pic.twitter.com/zdHop5koPV — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) July 22, 2022

Sonar and remotely operated vehicles helped locate Britton’s body.

Search and rescue crews worked overnight at Rockport Reservoir to try and find the man.

Britton was paddle boarding with a dog and not wearing a life jacket.

Something caused the dog to jump in the reservoir, and Britton jumped in to save the dog.

The dog was wearing a life jacket and was able to make it to the shore.

Officials say Britton’s girlfriend and another friend were on the shore and could hear him calling out for help.

The public is being warned to be prepared if they are heading out on the water, and always wear a life vest.

“It’s one of those things that when you're out on the water it doesn't matter how good of a swimmer you are,” said Captain Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “The water is cold and if you are too far away from shore, it doesn't take too long for your breath to be taken away, to start feeling hypothermic, losing control of your muscles because your muscles will start to tense up because of the cold."

Captain Wright extended his condolences to Britton’s family and friends.