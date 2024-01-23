Body of woman discovered near river in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — The body of an adult woman was discovered near a river in Wayne County after several weeks of searching by multiple Utah agencies.

On Saturday, officials with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said efforts began once again to locate a missing person near State Route 24.

About an hour after the search began, two members of the Search and Rescue team located the body of a woman near the Fremont River.

Further details about the woman, including her identity, were not made immediately available by officials.

The woman could not be identified by searchers at the scene and the body was taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for verification and to determine the cause of death.

Officials did note that before Saturday's search, multiple agencies had conducted "several other searches" starting on December 27 for a missing person in the Caineville and Hanksville area.

Teams previously used drones, a helicopter, motorcycles, 4-wheelers, cadaver dogs, K9 teams, horses and more in an attempt to locate the missing individual.

Wayne County officials thanked Utah Highway Patrol, the Department of Public Safety helicopter pilot and crew as well as residents and deputies within the agency for their dedication to the search.