Body of woman missing for over a decade found in Duchesne County

Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 21, 2022
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The remains of a woman who was reported missing over a decade ago have been found in Duchesne County.

Amy Louise Westreicher, who was 32-years-old at the time of her disappearance, had been living in Roosevelt when she vanished in 2010. Her remains were found in the Duchesne County area by a landowner, according to the sheriff's office

Officials said Westreicher went missing from a "residence in the Duchesne County area." Since her disappearance, she has been listed on a missing person website as detectives searched for leads and information, the sheriff's office said in a release Thursday.

No further information about the location of the remains nor the person who located them was disclosed.

The investigation into Westreicher's disappearance is still ongoing. Anyone with information about her case is asked to call the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or send an email to sheriff@duchesne.utah.gov.

