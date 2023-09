SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police were working Tuesday to recover a body from the Jordan River located near a golf course.

The body was found near the Rose Park Golf Course, police report.

As of 10 a.m., police said they were working with the fire department to recover the body.

Information such as how the individual got into the river, as well as who they were was not made available.

