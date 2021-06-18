Boil order issued in Mapleton after bacteria found in water source

MAPLETON, Utah — A boil order was issued in Mapleton Thursday after samples revealed Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria in a water source.

Mapleton uses both well water and spring water. Spring water, which makes up about 5% of the city's drinking water, is chlorinated before it enters the distribution system.

According to the advisory released by the city, the bacteria were present in Mapleton's spring water sources before the water was treated with chlorine.

After samples from the water source revealed the bacteria, the operator stopped using springs for drinking water.

The contaminated samples were collected before the chlorine treatment, but samples in the distribution system show the water was safe to drink on the days when the samples were collected.

Until the matter is resolved, Mapleton residents should not drink the water without bringing it to a boil for at least three minutes first. Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and any other food preparation until further notice.

E. Coli are bacteria that indicated water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. The bacteria can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, or headaches and can be especially dangerous for babies, young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

The city says they are increasing sampling to confirm there is no contamination and completing a Drinking Water Level 2 assessment of the system to ensure safety.

Test results can take a couple of days but sometimes longer on the weekends, according to the advisory.