Bomb squad removes suspicious package removed from inside Layton Hospital

LAYTON, Utah — A bomb squad was called out after a suspicious package was found inside a Layton hospital Thursday morning, but officials said there was no threat to patients or staff in the building.

Security at Layton Hospital originally found the package somewhere inside the facility, according to police, before it was moved outside by a bomb squad.

The Davis County Bomb Squad had planned to detonate the package, but it was not known whether that had taken place or what was inside the package.

During the incident there was no disruption to patient care at the hospital.