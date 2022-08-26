Bomb threat at University of Utah investigated

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in custody after University of Utah Police investigated reports of a bomb threat on campus early Friday morning.

Reports of the threat came in at 1:12 a.m. from a student who saw the threat targeting the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building on social media and alerted police.

Officers immediately established a perimeter around the building and began searching for possible explosive devices with bomb-sniffing dogs.

No explosives were located and an “all clear” was issued shortly after 7 a.m.

Police were able to trace the threatening post to a student on campus and took that person into custody.

A cleaning crew was evacuated from the building during the search, and no one was determined to be in danger at any time.