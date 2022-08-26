Watch Now
Bomb threat at University of Utah investigated

Spencer Eccles Business School
University of Utah police give an 'all clear' after bomb threat at the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Aug 26, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in custody after University of Utah Police investigated reports of a bomb threat on campus early Friday morning.

Reports of the threat came in at 1:12 a.m. from a student who saw the threat targeting the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building on social media and alerted police.

Officers immediately established a perimeter around the building and began searching for possible explosive devices with bomb-sniffing dogs.

No explosives were located and an “all clear” was issued shortly after 7 a.m.

Police were able to trace the threatening post to a student on campus and took that person into custody.

A cleaning crew was evacuated from the building during the search, and no one was determined to be in danger at any time.

