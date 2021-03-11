Utah students make heartfelt delivery to doctors and nurses

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah doctors and nurses are receiving a special delivery from students at Bonneville Elementary School in Salt Lake City, who wrote scores of cards to thank them for their service during the pandemic.

These cards are a way for the students to show their admiration and appreciation for these frontline workers, but are also a way for them to readjust from the classroom after a long time away.

Many of the personalized notes came from students who know all too well the sacrifices made by frontline workers, as they have friends or family who cared for COVID-19 patients.

"The University of Utah health care workers have been working through this pandemic, which is really hard, so we decided to thank them for hanging in there," said Jacqui Freedman, a sixth grader at the school.

Salt Lake City students just returned to classrooms last month, the longest time away of any district in the valley.

"We wanted the health care workers to know much we appreciated them because they helped out so much," added sixth grader Juliet Henrid.

Jacqi Freedman‘s mother helped organize the effort and will be delivering the cards and letters up to the University of Utah Hospital.

