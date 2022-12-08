Booze is big business in Utah, new figures show

SALT LAKE CITY — Alcohol sales cleared a half-billion dollars for another year in Utah, according to figures released by the state's liquor control authority.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services reported $557 million in sales in fiscal year 2022. Once operating costs were subtracted out of the total, the DABS returned nearly $230 million to the state's coffers. Money from liquor sales goes to public safety, school lunches for children in need and mostly to the state's general fund.

"The DABS funds crucial services that all Utahns use, helping to keep taxes low for hardworking Utah families," said DABS Director Tiffany Clason in a statement. "The department also generated $31.23 million in sales taxes split between the state and local communities where DABS retail stores are located."

This year, the DABS said it was also able to increase pay for liquor store employees by $2 an hour. That is in addition to a legislature-approved 3.5% wage increase for all state employees.