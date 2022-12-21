Bottoms up! The best-selling booze in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Booze is big business in Utah.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services recorded $557 million in sales over the past fiscal year, with roughly $230 million of that going to the state's general fund, public safety and school lunch programs for children in need.

FOX 13 News requested a list of the top selling alcohols in Utah. When it comes to spirits, Tito's Vodka in various sizes took the top three spots (the figures do account for bars and clubs purchasing alcohol).

Keith Kramer, FOX 13 News

An IPA made by local brewery Squatters was the number one selling beer, followed by Natty Daddy. Beers by Utah brewers Red Rock and Uinta also made the top 10 list:

Keith Kramer, FOX 13 News

The champagne Veuve Clicquot moved up to the top-selling wine in Utah (it was ranked third last year). Boxed wines continue to sell well in Utah.

Keith Kramer, FOX 13 News

This year, the DABS did begin parsing sales data to incorporate local distilleries, breweries and wineries. Here's the top selling Utah-made beverages: