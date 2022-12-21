Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bottoms up! The best-selling booze in Utah

DABC renews liquor store security contract
FOX 13
DABC renews liquor store security contract
Posted at 4:08 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 18:08:30-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Booze is big business in Utah.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services recorded $557 million in sales over the past fiscal year, with roughly $230 million of that going to the state's general fund, public safety and school lunch programs for children in need.

FOX 13 News requested a list of the top selling alcohols in Utah. When it comes to spirits, Tito's Vodka in various sizes took the top three spots (the figures do account for bars and clubs purchasing alcohol).

Top selling spirits

An IPA made by local brewery Squatters was the number one selling beer, followed by Natty Daddy. Beers by Utah brewers Red Rock and Uinta also made the top 10 list:

Top selling beer

The champagne Veuve Clicquot moved up to the top-selling wine in Utah (it was ranked third last year). Boxed wines continue to sell well in Utah.

top selling wines

This year, the DABS did begin parsing sales data to incorporate local distilleries, breweries and wineries. Here's the top selling Utah-made beverages:

top selling Utah spirits

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere