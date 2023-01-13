Bountiful football player tackling new opponent after cancer diagnosis

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Whether it was at the left tackle or the center position, Bountiful senior Roman Groves's stellar play on the gridiron wasn't hard to see.

"Roman is a coach's dream," said Bountiful Head Football Coach Jason Freckleton.

Roman helped the Redhawks to a seven-win season and a 5A region title. Their season would come to an end with a loss to the eventual 5A state champions, the Orem Tigers, in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

"He was First Team All-Region and he was Honorable Mention for All-State team," said Freckleton.

Something Roman was able to achieve while playing the 2022 season with pain in his chest.

"I could usually find ways of relief through what I would do like with the roller and stuff, but nothing was working," Roman said.

That led to a trip to the emergency room on January 2, to figure out why the pain had gotten worse.

"We ended up finding out, finding out that there was the growth behind my sternum," Roman said.

His mother, Lesli, says it is a sizable growth.

"It's a little bit bigger, about the size of your fist," Lesli said. "They knew immediately, there was, that it was cancerous."

It was devastating news for Lesli to hear.

"You try to be ready for the news, but it's still hard to hear," Lesli said.

It was also hard for her 17-year-old son to take in as well, saying he was more worried about what his mom would think about hearing he had cancer.

"I just I hate seeing my family worry for me," Roman said.

Lesli tells FOX 13 News that the doctors believe Roman's cancer could be Ewing Sarcoma, something that will be determined later this week.

The news also had an impact on Roman's academic and athletic future.

He says he was slated to make a visit this month to The College of Idaho, an NAIA school, to possibly continue his football career there.

"Just hurts knowing that it's probably not an option for me anymore to play football at the next level," Roman said.

Just a week and a half since finding out he has cancer, those closest to him have made sure to give him the support he needs.

"I opened the door one night and one of his teammates said there is a lot of us, I said to come right in," Lesli said.

That includes gifting Roman his football jersey, signed by all of his teammates.

He was also given a special award by his team, called the Brady Award, for his physical play on the offensive line last season.

Now, for Roman, the road to recovery is already beginning.

He says doctors already put a port in, saying they didn't want to waste any time because they knew his growth was cancerous halfway through a biopsy surgery.

This is where the ports in right here and then it goes down to right here and then the incisions right here, we haven't, they just, they didn't want to waste any time because they knew it was cancerous halfway through that, the biopsy surgery."

Lesli tells FOX 13 News once doctors determine exactly what kind of cancer Roman has, they expect he will begin either chemotherapy or radiation treatments immediately. She says that kind of treatment could last months.

It's something Roman says he plans to meet head-on, just like he did with many defensive linemen over his high school football career.

"I've kind of just said to myself that I'm going take it day by day, not overthink it," Roman said.

For those closest to him, they believe he will also serve as an inspiration to others going through the same thing, along the way.

"He's going take this process and find a way to help others going through the same process," said Freckleton.

A fundraiser has been set up for Roman and his family if you would like to donate here.