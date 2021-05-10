Watch
Bountiful Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Bountiful City Police Department
Bountiful Burglary
Posted at 7:29 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 09:29:30-04

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful Police hope someone will recognize a car burglary suspect who was captured on surveillance video.

The footage shows the suspect trying to open the doors on two vehicles.

The second vehicle was unlocked, and the footage shows the suspect opening the door and appearing to rummage through the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect is urged to call Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000 and reference case # 21-1285.

