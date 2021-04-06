Bountiful Police ask for help identifying suspect in wallet theft

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Investigators with the Bountiful Police Department hope someone will recognize a man who is seen pocketing a wallet on surveillance video.

According to police, the victim left the wallet on a table, and a man appeared to have taken it "sneakily" and put it in his pocket.

"Now before it's asked, yes it is a crime to find something and keep it without making reasonable measures to return it to the owner. Turning a found item in to police ensures that you have taken such measures," a Facebook post from Bountiful PD says. "In the case of something as important as someone's wallet, an immediate effort needs to be made."

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video, or the person he was with, is urged to call 801-298-6000 and reference case # 21-912.