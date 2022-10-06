Bountiful teen recovering after being hit by car while in crosswalk

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A teenager is in the hospital recovering from multiple injuries including a collapsed lung after he was hit by a car in a crosswalk while riding his bike.

Bountiful police said the crash happened Wednesday at 3 p.m. near 500 West and 2600 South.

FOX 13 News spoke to the teen's mother, Sara Munger, who said her son, Isaiah, who is 13-years-old, is still in quite a bit of pain.

Munger said he was coming home from school at South Davis Jr. High when he was hit. The school is less than half a mile from where the crash happened.

Isaiah entered the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that was turning right, police said. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries including a collapsed lung and multiple fractures.

Munger explained he also is recovering from a broken shoulder blade, road rash and fractured ribs.

Police report the driver was very distraught after the crash but is being cooperative and was cited for failing to yield to the crosswalk.

Family is taking turns with Isaiah in the hospital as he recovers, Munger explained. She pleaded that driver please watch for kids in crosswalks and is asking for prayers for her son.