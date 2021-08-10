Bountiful to cut off irrigation water to preserve drinking water for 2022

Bountiful City has announced irrigation water shut-off dates of September 1 for West Haven and September 20 for areas outside of West Haven to ensure there is sufficient drinking water for next year.

These actions follow an emergency meeting of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District (District) held on July 27 to discuss how to address the extreme drought that has persisted this year.

It was decided that the District will deliver water as late into the season as possible to ensure farmers have adequate supply for their crops while minimizing the impacts to residential users.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Why the two different shutoff dates? The District’s West Haven system relies on stock water supplied from the Wilson Irrigation Company, Hooper Irrigation Company, and Davis & Weber Counties Canal Company, all of which will shut off supplies around September 1 or earlier due to lack of water.

Drought watering restrictions are still in place, with the District allowing watering just two days a week, and a daytime watering ban from 10:00am until 6:00pm.

All landscape projects should be delayed until the water situation improves, as there will be no additional volumes of water made available to users who are placing landscapes this year.

Weber Basin resources and classes available to the public to learn how best to conserve water, and can consult the Customer Portal for more information.

2021 SECONDARY WATER SHUT OFF DATE - SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 Bountiful Irrigation District will be shutting off irrigation water on September 20, 2021 to ensure drinking water supply for next year. More info: https://t.co/efDFaynplf pic.twitter.com/hwuJEsyR4e — Bountiful City (@BountifulCityUT) August 10, 2021

Restrictions will be in place until the end of the irrigation season on October 1.