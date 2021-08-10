Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bountiful to cut off irrigation water to preserve drinking water for 2022

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
Bountiful City Logo.jpg
Posted at 10:29 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 12:45:43-04

Bountiful City has announced irrigation water shut-off dates of September 1 for West Haven and September 20 for areas outside of West Haven to ensure there is sufficient drinking water for next year.

These actions follow an emergency meeting of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District (District) held on July 27 to discuss how to address the extreme drought that has persisted this year.

It was decided that the District will deliver water as late into the season as possible to ensure farmers have adequate supply for their crops while minimizing the impacts to residential users.

Drought map of Utah

Why the two different shutoff dates? The District’s West Haven system relies on stock water supplied from the Wilson Irrigation Company, Hooper Irrigation Company, and Davis & Weber Counties Canal Company, all of which will shut off supplies around September 1 or earlier due to lack of water.

Drought watering restrictions are still in place, with the District allowing watering just two days a week, and a daytime watering ban from 10:00am until 6:00pm.

All landscape projects should be delayed until the water situation improves, as there will be no additional volumes of water made available to users who are placing landscapes this year.

Weber Basin resources and classes available to the public to learn how best to conserve water, and can consult the Customer Portal for more information.

Restrictions will be in place until the end of the irrigation season on October 1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere