Boy rescued after snowmobile crash in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A young boy – dispatched as between 12 and 15 years old – has been rescued after a snowmobile crash in Cache County.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team responded to an area just east of Hardware Ranch Sunday morning.

Lt. Doyle Peck tells FOX 13 News the boy was located and that the team was waiting for a helicopter with a hoist to lift the boy to a Life Flight helicopter which will transport him to a hospital.

Lt. Peck was not sure of the injuries the boy suffered.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.