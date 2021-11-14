Watch
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City

One victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries
Police on scene after a SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 14:37:07-05

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in custody after barricading himself in a home in the 1000 block of West Sterling Drive, Salt Lake City Police announced Sunday.

The department's SWAT team responded to the area when the suspect exited the home and safely surrendered to patrol officers.

One female victim is being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The scene is now being investigated by SLCPD detectives.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

