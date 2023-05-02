Watch Now
Breeze Airways celebrates second anniversary with June sales on selected flights from Provo

Posted at 11:07 AM, May 02, 2023
PROVO, Utah — After a long, snowy winter and the return of balmy temperatures, it's temping to make summer travel plans, and Breeze Airways is on board with that idea, offering three routes on sale for June.

It's also a way to celebrate their second anniversary of operation in Provo.

Breeze Airways “Seriously Nice™ Summer” fares from Provo include the following:

· Orange County-Santa Ana, CA starting from $49 one way;

· Phoenix, AZ starting from $39 and

· San Francisco, CA starting from $49.

Another bonus to making some last minute travel plans: Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure.

And being a Utah airline, its mission is “Nice people, flying nice people to nice places,” with a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest.

To find fares on sale and rules and restrictions, click here.

