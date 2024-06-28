Brewvies host Presidential Debate Watch Party, Utahns turn out to hear candidates speak

SALT LAKE CITY — The first presidential debate of the 2024 election provided a showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The debate provided a rematch between the two men for the first time in nearly four years.

Thursday night, people filed into Brewvies in Salt Lake as they hosted a presidential debate watch party.

Andrew Murphy, a manager at Brewvies says they have been hosting watch parties every election season during the 20 years he has worked there.

"I think just to provide a safe place, that is comfortable for everyone to be, to talk about these issues that the candidates are going to be talking about on the screen, that we can also be talking about them here at the bar," said Murphy.

Around 50 people, including supporters of both President Biden and former President Trump filed into the theater to take in the debate together.

At various times during the debate, the crowd responded both positively and negatively to what each candidate had to say on different issues.

FOX 13 News spoke with Hannah Rutherford and KJ Leuthauser, who came out for the debate and even watched part of it on their phones as they stepped out to get food.

"I guess just like more on their policies, I feel just like generally it is pretty clear cut on where they are positioned at for the most part, just hearing what they have to say specifically, it is always kind of mind-boggling I feel like," said Rutherford.

For Leuthauser, he said his mind was already made up on who he was going to vote for in the upcoming presidential election.

"I just really just wanted to see how they interacted and like, mostly, like their demeanor, and how you think they are going to do," said Leuthauser.

Murphy says they will also be hosting another watch party for the next presidential debate on September 10th.