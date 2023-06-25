Bridal Veil falls to remain closed through July due to debris clean up

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Bridal Veil Falls will remain closed for a while longer as debris from January's avalanche continues to be cleared from the area.

The North Fork Fire Department says the popular falls will be closed until at least the end of July. The roadway and trails at the site experienced major damage due to the avalanche and snow runoff.

"This area is spectacular and as dangerous as it is beautiful. With the avalanche deposit, it’s increasingly dangerous and not worth the chance of injury!," the department posted to social media.

North Fork Fire Department

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office added that one bridge received significant damage and is in need of repair.

The public is being told to stay clear of the areas near the falls to allow crews to work.

"We will advise when it is safer to visit the falls, after debris is cleared out," the fire department wrote. "Enjoy the falls from afar, and visit other outdoor locations until it is deemed safe enough to wander through!!