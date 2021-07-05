Brigham City fireworks cause at least two fires on 4th of July

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — While many people were celebrating the 4th of July Sunday night, the Brigham Fire Department was busy dousing two fires caused by fireworks, despite warnings that extreme drought conditions and high heat would make neighborhood fireworks particularly dangerous.

Firefighters said they also responded to a house fire n the 100 South block of 400 West at 11pm on July 4th that is under investigation, but does not appear to be fireworks-related. Crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Brigham's firefighters expressed gratitude for the teamwork with other fire departments who helped respond to these fires and other 911 calls throughout the night.