Brother had bad feeling his sister was victim in South Salt Lake accident

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Travis Daddow was watching the news last week when he saw reports of a woman who was killed after being struck by a car in South Salt Lake. He had a bad feeling that the woman was his sister, Carmen Daddow.

“I was on pins and needles,” he said. “I went and checked on where I normally see her. I couldn’t find her. I checked in with neighbors and they would say they hadn’t seen her."

South Salt Lake Police later confirmed that it was Carmen who died Thursday night. They’re still investigating the case and the driver of the car stayed at the scene cooperated with officers.

Travis said Carmen had been hit by a car previously when she was only 3-years-old and suffered a traumatic brain injury in the hit-and-run accident.

“It’s just really sad how her life turned out," he said. "I wish things could’ve been better for her.

According to Daddow, his sister's brain injury and untreated mental health took a turn for the worst. After her first winter experiencing homelessness, Daddow tried to get guardianship over her, but was denied by the state.

He continued to check on her and bring her supplies when needed while also volunteering with local organizations that support those living on the street.

“I think she could’ve been alive today if I could’ve got guardianship over her. I don’t think she would go through all that suffering,” he said.

Daddow wants to honor Carmen by spreading awareness and pushing for more outreach efforts across the state.

“If we all work together, I think good outcomes could be had,” Travis said.

To help cover funeral expenses for his sister, Daddow created a GoFundMe page and said leftover money will go to local homeless organizations.

Police are reminding the public about the dangers of State Street.

“We ask for people to just be aware," said executive officer Danielle Croye. :Be aware of people crossing, people in the area, and make sure you’re doing the speed limit.”