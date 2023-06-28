Brush fire in Draper determined to be started by fireworks in restricted area

DRAPER, Utah — Draper officials are investigating after a small brush fire caused by fireworks was sparked near a popular trail.

City officials said the fire department responded to the fire adjacent to the Porter Rockwell Trail at 13800 South.

Draper City

"Preliminary indications are the fire was started by fireworks," officials reported.

Even more concerning, the area is in a restricted area of the city, meaning fireworks are prohibited.

Officials echoed the plea of other Utah leaders, who are reminding Utahns that even though the state received extra precipitation this year, fire danger remains high due to new vegetation growing.

No suspects have been identified but Draper Police are investigating the fire. They ask that anyone with information contact 801-840-4000.

City leaders urged residents to check the fire restriction map for the city before lighting off fireworks for the upcoming holidays.