Brush fire on Main Street in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St George firefighters battled a brush fire on Main Street late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The fire was reported a little after 8 p.m. at Brooks Nature Park.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke and some juveniles running from the scene.

There are several homes in the area but just one, a home near 200 East and Skyline Drive that looks over the park, was evacuated.

Crews were able to knock down the fire before it caused a lot of damage.

“Fire was heading towards that home, the fire did impinge on that home,” said St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker. “We were able to get some resources up there and got the fire knocked down and contained around that home.”

Stoker says this fire is being called a wildland fire and warns that it is early in the season, but the area is dry and he is calling on residents to be careful.

No one was injured in the fire and the investigation is still underway.