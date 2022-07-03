Brush fire spreads to carport, two sheds in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — A brush fire Saturday night in Midvale spread to a carport and two sheds, Unified Fire officials report.

Video from FOX 13 viewer Maddi Tapp showed heavy smoke and flames in the area at around 9 p.m.

Maddi Tapp

Luckily, no residential structures were involved, so no homeowners were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident, UFA said.

Investigators are looking into potential causes for the blaze, and there is not an estimated dollar amount of damages yet, UFA explained.

A crew will monitor the situation through the night to make sure the fire doesn't flare up again.