Brushfire ignites 400 acres of remote area in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to The Third Canyon Fire, southwest of Minersville in Iron County, as it grows to roughly 400 acres Friday evening.

It's not known if any infrastructure is potentially threatened at this time, crews will work to contain the fire.

The cause is not confirmed at this time.

