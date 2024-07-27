Brushfire ignites 400 acres of remote area in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Crews are responding to The Third Canyon Fire, southwest of Minersville in Iron County, as it grows to roughly 400 acres Friday evening.

New 🔥 Start: The #ThirdCanyonFire ignited this evening in a remote part of Iron Co., southwest of Minersville. The fire is burning in brush & grass, & is est. at 400 acres. Air resources will continue to lay retardant to stop the fire spread. 📸: BLM Air Attack #ffslkmg pic.twitter.com/WO3WbyKjjv — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 27, 2024

It's not known if any infrastructure is potentially threatened at this time, crews will work to contain the fire.

The cause is not confirmed at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.