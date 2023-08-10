Bugfest, water lantern festival, drone show, DIY fest and MORE happening this weekend!

For many Utah students, school is right around the corner. Take advantage of one last weekend of fun with some community events happening near you.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, let us know by emailing news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Cache County Fair

The Cache County Fair has been in full swing all week with fun extending into the weekend! All members of your family will find something to enjoy with plenty of animal showing, a livestock auction, dairy competition, as well as art and food vendors. Happening at the Cache County Fairgrounds.

CARBON COUNTY

Carbon County Fair

The fair is coming to Carbon County this weekend with a quilt show, bake sale, animal barn, yoga, 5k fun run, car show, talent show and more! Specific events are happening at various locations, days and times so check the schedule for more specific information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Water Lantern Festival

Make a wish and let your lantern go over the water at Jensen Nature Park in Syracuse on Saturday night. It'll be a magical night filled with light and community as people can also enjoy food trucks, vendors and live music throughout the night. Event organizers say if you use "LANTERNLIGHT" at checkout, you'll get a discount. Tickets required!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Nintendo summer of play tour



Nintendo fans - this one's for you. Head to The Gateway from Thursday through Sunday to step into a world of gaming and family-friendly fun. Guests will be able to take photos, play games and more at this event. The fun is happening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Craft Lake City DIY Fest



Utah's largest local-centric art, music, science and technology festival is back at the Utah State Fair Park this weekend! Hundreds of vendors, artisans and booths will be in attendance, ready to entertain guests for the entire day! Tickets are required.

Wild Wild Westside Arts Fest



More than 30 diverse performances will be on stage at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville on Friday and Saturday as Salt Lake County celebrates the westside with music, performances, an arts market, food trucks and more! On Friday, the fun kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Then head back on Saturday at noon for even more entertainment until 10 p.m.

Bugfest



This is a fan-favorite event and is perfect for all insect and plant lovers! Expert speakers, creepy-crawly displays, the "bug bar," face painting, crafts and more will be at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets required!

Autism Barbeque



The Autism Council of Utah and other first responder agencies are coming together for this BBQ meant to share resources and help families get to know each other. Hamburgers, hot dogs, cookies and more will be served up at Cottonwood Heights City Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Oktoberfest



No, your eyes do not deceive you, Oktoberfest is kicking off at Snowbird this weekend! Festivities are happening every weekend through October 15, along with Labor Day. Live music, traditional Bavarian Fare, local vendors and more will make this a great time for everyone.

Bluffdale Park Grand Opening



Bluffdale is celebrating the grand opening of the Day Ranch Park and they're going all out with a parade, children's market, games, entertainment, food trucks, a movie in the park and more. The festivities are happening all day on Saturday with the parade kicking things off at 9 a.m.!

Sandy Balloon Festival



Look to the skies in Sandy to see hot air balloons floating above throughout the day on Friday and Saturday. Weather permitting, launches will be at sunrise on Friday and Saturday with a glow event on Saturday night and a drone show also hosted Saturday night. FREE event for everyone, but please leave dogs and personal drones at home! Sunrise launches are happening at Storm Mountain Park while night events will be at City Promenade.

Salt Lake County Junior Livestock Show



The Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan will host an event meant for Utah's youth to show off livestock and promote agriculture in Utah. Animals will also be sold during the event!

UTAH COUNTY

Wheelchair Palooza



From 4-8 p.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Skatepark in American Fork, the public can learn about wheelchairs and adaptive sports in Utah at this community event. There will be interactive skate park sessions, a wheelchair-user speaking panel, local wheelchair-specific vendors and resources, and dinner for participants.

Native Market Days

A native art market, hoop competition and fashion show is just a taste of the unique event that will be hosted at Thanksgiving Point on Friday and Saturday to celebrate Native American heritage in Utah. Funds from the event will help provide scholarships to Native American/Alaska Native students throughout the U.S. Tickets required - check the schedule for specific times of events!

Spanish Fork Children's Market

Crafts and goods made by and sold by kids will be available at a children's market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park. Support your local young entrepreneurs by stopping by the market!

Alpine Days

Celebrate Alpine and its residents with this weekend of fun including youth kickball, a pet show, chalk the walk, yoga, 5K, parade, quilt show, Saturday carnival, concert and more. Finish off the weekend with fireworks in the park!

WEBER COUNTY

Demolition Derby at the Weber County Fair

