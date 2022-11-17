Bundle up and head out to a weekend event near you!

It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and Utahns are getting into the holiday spirit with community events!

Here's what's going on this weekend:

SALT LAKE COUNTY

South Jordan Turkey Run



Get ready for Thanksgiving by participating in a festive and family-friendly run in South Jordan. There will be a 5k, 10 k and kids run happening at East Riverfront Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is required and you'll get a t-shirt.

Chinese Painting Workshop



Teens and adults can learn the relaxing art of Chinese Painting through a two-part workshop at the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. Registration is required to join the event.

David Archuleta Christmas Concert



On Friday and Saturday nights at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre, musician David Archuleta will bring the Christmas Spirit to life with this festive concert. Show time is at 7:30 and tickets are required.

Bells at Temple Square Concert



On Friday and Saturday, a special concert at Temple Square will feature the handbell choir. The choir will play a variety of Christmas songs and American folk songs. Tickets are free, but required for the event. If you can't go in person, you can watch the performance live online.

Holiday lighting event



From 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, head to the Gateway as they flip on the holiday lights for the season with live music and a food drive for the Utah Food Bank. Lights and fireplaces will be on for visitors to get a dose of holiday magic while helping the community with donations.

Girls on the Run 5k celebration



Close out the season with a celebratory 5k with Girls on the Run! The program inspires girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident and encourages community service through a 10-week program. This run will celebrate the accomplishments that girls in the program have accomplished during the fall season. Registration required.

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular



Kick off your holiday season with Pentatonix during their Christmas show hosted at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. Tickets cost between $85 and $125, fees not included.

UTAH COUNTY

Tree lighting celebration



Observe as the tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree in Utah is lit for the first time of the season! The tree is adorned with thousands of lights and ornaments, making it the perfect centerpiece for the Outlet Mall at Traverse Mountain. The event will be complete with face painting, gingerbread ornaments, a fun scavenger hunt, a Christmas concert and more. Happening on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

Lighting of Riverwoods



Kick off the holiday season in Provo with lights, entertainment, ice sculptures and a fireworks show from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N. University Ave.)

IRON COUNTY

Canyon View Talon Craft Fair



Enjoy a day with food, crafts, vendors, live entertainment and a visit from Santa at this craft festival! Admission is $1 per person and the event will be hosted at Canyon View High School on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Snow Canyon Half Marathon



Take a beautiful jog through the scenic landscape of Snow Canyon State Park at this Fun Run, 10k, 5k or half marathon. Happening on Saturday at 7 a.m., registration is required for this event.

CACHE COUNTY

Smithfield Turkey Trot



Happening on Saturday at 10 a.m., preregister to get a t-shirt and the opportunity to participate in a 5k, 10k or one mile race. Raffle prizes, swag bags and recovery food will be provided for racers!

CARBON COUNTY

Christmas Craft Fair

