Bundle up and head to a weekend event to celebrate the season!

This weekend, get in the holiday spirit (if you aren't already) with a festive event happening in Utah!

If you know of an event happening this weekend that isn't on this list, email us at news@fox13now.com or send us a message on social media!

CARBON COUNTY

Hope Festival



Photos with Santa, prizes, bingo, music, food and fun for the whole family will be at Notre Dame Hope Center in Price on Friday at 6 p.m.! Be sure to stop by for some holiday cheer.

DAVIS COUNTY

Clearfield Community Concerts



The Clearfield Community Choir and Band are putting on one of their holiday-themed performances on Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m.! Get in the holiday spirit with some community fun and music. Happening at the Clearfield Community Church. If you can't make it this week, don't worry, another round of performances is happening on December 17.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Salt Lake City Jingle & Mingle



Free hot chocolate for the first 50 people at this community meet and greet! Meet Pioneer Park rangers and join community members for a night in the park under the lights! Happening on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Snowbird Tree Lighting



Veterans and servicemembers can get a half-day ski pass for FREE on December 10 and then stick around for a special ceremony honoring their service as well as lighting snowbird's 100 ft. evergreen trees. Complimentary skiing starts at 12:30 p.m. and the tree lighting, which is open to the public, starts at 4:30 p.m.

Menorah Workshop



Happening on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., kids (and their parents) can head to Home Depot at 328 West 2100 South in Salt Lake City to make a Menorah from scratch! Reservations are required for this FREE event that will be a blast for the entire family.

Saturday with Santa



Hot chocolate, tasty treats, crafts, games, singers and more will be part of this incredibly festive event at the Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Museum from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Don't miss out!

Gingerbread Jamboree



Kids can decorate their own gingerbread person in a cookie-themed preschool storytime event. Supplies are provided but space is limited! There are multiple sessions of this event happening up until December 28 at various library branches in Salt Lake City, so check out the link for specifics.

Carols by Candlelight



The Provo Congregational United Church of Christ is hosting its annual Carols by Candlelight on Sunday and Monday starting at 7 p.m. The event includes music from multiple choirs, vocalists, and pianists as well as festive messages. Refreshments will also be served. Head to the sanctuary, located at 175 North University Avenue for a night of music.

Santa Extravaganza



Christmas crafts, activities, refreshments, and of course, pictures with Santa Claus on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lindon Community Center!



Toys for Tots Bar Crawl



Grab a festive costume and toy donation and get ready to party at various bars and clubs in Salt Lake County. Happening on Saturday at 4 p.m. and tickets are required. Start your crawl at Twist!

UTAH COUNTY

"Santa"quin Holly Days



Head to Santaquin on Saturday for a 5K fun run, gingerbread house competition, carriage rides, a light parade and fireworks. What more could you want in a holiday event?! Events are happening at various times and various places throughout the city starting at 4 p.m.

Pioneer Christmas



Step back in time to Provo in the 1800's with the pioneer village this weekend! Music, dancing, storytellers, treats, carolers and a visit with Father Christmas are all things to look forward to during the event. Happening on Friday, Saturday and Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. FREE to the public!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Light the Night Luminary Festival



Be transported to a world of Chrismas magic in St. George on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Participants will create their own luminary, visit a gift shop filled with work of local artists and enjoy live music from multiple choirs. Head to the St. George Art Museum for the fun!

Light Parade



Enjoy some festive holiday lights and floats at this light parade in Springdale! Happening at 6 p.m. on Canyon Springs Road and then head to the Canyon Community Center afterwards to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

WEBER COUNTY

Breakfast with Santa

